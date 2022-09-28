- Items in the inventory are now compared to the target item when the merge tab is opened. The same applies to the stat filter (green arrow)
- When opening the Enchant tab, the class of the currently selected unit is now set as default
- The X and Y position of UI elements can now be reset separately
- The group slots are now reloaded correctly after changing the orientation (horizontal or vertical)
- Loot preview is now under the UI settings and no longer blocks clicking on tabs
- The player is now listed in the healing display
Raid Healing update for 28 September 2022
Patch 1.0.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
