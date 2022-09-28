 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Raid Healing update for 28 September 2022

Patch 1.0.16

Share · View all patches · Build 9608091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Items in the inventory are now compared to the target item when the merge tab is opened. The same applies to the stat filter (green arrow)
  • When opening the Enchant tab, the class of the currently selected unit is now set as default
  • The X and Y position of UI elements can now be reset separately
  • The group slots are now reloaded correctly after changing the orientation (horizontal or vertical)
  • Loot preview is now under the UI settings and no longer blocks clicking on tabs
  • The player is now listed in the healing display

Changed files in this update

Depot 2109651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link