Hotfixes 1.0.1

Build 9608090 · Last edited 28 September 2022 – 11:09:19 UTC

There is a new update up with some fixes.

Bugs that were fixed:

Fixed an issue with loading where it would place you at the edge of the map

Fixed the save menu not disappearing when closing the pause menu

Increased the interaction distance for the office capacitor slots

Please refrain from posting negative reviews if you encounter a bug. You can wait for an update or refund the game, but posting a negative review is a little unfair.

Join our discord if you get stuck on a puzzle or want to report a bug:

https://discord.gg/PAUrEK64