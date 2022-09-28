 Skip to content

Kredolis update for 28 September 2022

Hotfixes 1.0.1

Build 9608090

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There is a new update up with some fixes.

Bugs that were fixed:

  • Fixed an issue with loading where it would place you at the edge of the map
  • Fixed the save menu not disappearing when closing the pause menu
  • Increased the interaction distance for the office capacitor slots

Please refrain from posting negative reviews if you encounter a bug. You can wait for an update or refund the game, but posting a negative review is a little unfair.

Join our discord if you get stuck on a puzzle or want to report a bug:
https://discord.gg/PAUrEK64

Changed files in this update

