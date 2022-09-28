Patch notes for Beta 1.2.3

This update took a little longer since I was hoping to add atriums, but they aren't quite ready yet, so they'll have to wait for the next update.
Patch notes
Changes
- Large windows will now merge with other adjacent large windows across room corners at or below 90 degrees
- Pre-marketing tasks are now shown for project management tasks
- Added more info to development progress detail window about requirements and unqualified employees
- Made shortcut list animation more obnoxious since people still aren't noticing it
- Added visualization to see where rooms are in basement when viewing ground floor and vice versa
Fixes
- Fixed game breaking after undoing merging a pillar and a room using wall drag tool
- Fixed windows and doors not snapping to a wall when wall is about 1 meter wide and diagonal at a grid intersection using standard building grid
- Fixed cases of being able to clone rooms on top of one another in certain circumstances
- Fixed thumbnail generator in furniture editor broke in last patch
- Take-over notification now differentiates between whether company was bought out or went bankrupt
- Fixed not being able to select security cameras when ceiling furniture is hidden
- Fixed conveyor belts being turned off on a custom rentable map
