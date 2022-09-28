Patch notes for Beta 1.2.3

This update took a little longer since I was hoping to add atriums, but they aren't quite ready yet, so they'll have to wait for the next update.

Patch notes

Changes

Large windows will now merge with other adjacent large windows across room corners at or below 90 degrees

Pre-marketing tasks are now shown for project management tasks

Added more info to development progress detail window about requirements and unqualified employees

Made shortcut list animation more obnoxious since people still aren't noticing it

Added visualization to see where rooms are in basement when viewing ground floor and vice versa

Fixes