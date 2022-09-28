 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Software Inc. update for 28 September 2022

Patch notes for Beta 1.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9608023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update took a little longer since I was hoping to add atriums, but they aren't quite ready yet, so they'll have to wait for the next update.

Patch notes

Changes

  • Large windows will now merge with other adjacent large windows across room corners at or below 90 degrees
  • Pre-marketing tasks are now shown for project management tasks
  • Added more info to development progress detail window about requirements and unqualified employees
  • Made shortcut list animation more obnoxious since people still aren't noticing it
  • Added visualization to see where rooms are in basement when viewing ground floor and vice versa

Fixes

  • Fixed game breaking after undoing merging a pillar and a room using wall drag tool
  • Fixed windows and doors not snapping to a wall when wall is about 1 meter wide and diagonal at a grid intersection using standard building grid
  • Fixed cases of being able to clone rooms on top of one another in certain circumstances
  • Fixed thumbnail generator in furniture editor broke in last patch
  • Take-over notification now differentiates between whether company was bought out or went bankrupt
  • Fixed not being able to select security cameras when ceiling furniture is hidden
  • Fixed conveyor belts being turned off on a custom rentable map

Changed files in this update

Software Inc. Windows Depot 362621
  • Loading history…
Software Inc. Linux Depot 362622
  • Loading history…
Software Inc. Mac Depot 362623
  • Loading history…
Software Inc. Window 64 Depot 362624
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link