Fancy demanding challenges and valuable rewards? Then we’ve some great news for you! With the release of Update 8.4, all of our Hero Trials missions will be permanent! Find out what this means for you in this news post.

There are loads of exciting adventures waiting to be discovered in Atreia. Prove your skill in the Hero Trials: hunt monsters, fight your way through raids and explore instances – complete the quests and bag amazing rewards such as the [Event] +8 Extreme Equipment Chest Fragment, the Bundle of Ultimate PvP Enchantment Stones, and the Apostle Fragment Box!

Put Your Heroism to the Test

25 Quests Each Week

From now on, there are 25 quests available for you every week during our Hero Trials. You’ll hunt certain monsters and world bosses, infiltrate the enemy faction’s territory, complete a number of quests, and defeat final bosses in high-level instances.

Additional Rewards

In addition to the rewards you can earn by completing any of the 25 weekly Hero Trials quests, you can also get bonus rewards by completing at least 18 of the 25 quests.

The rewards will change each week over the course of six weeks. Once this cycle is complete, we’ll start over again with the first week’s rewards.

Little Monster Guide

To make it easier for you to find the monsters in these Hero Trials, we have compiled a brief guide to the monsters. Also take a look at the notes on the Hero Trials at the end of this news post.

Tip:

The items ‘Teleport Scroll Box: Neutral Dumaha Landing Site’ and ‘Teleport Scroll Box: Neutral Lakrum Base’ can prove very useful for reaching the world bosses more quickly. Get them from the relevant Level 5 Glory Merchant.

Gelkmaros

→ Ragnarok usually appears on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Tuesdays.

→ Twist, Chieftain Ulagu, Elder Jora and Sassy Terdit appear several times a day.

→ Brigade General Suthran, Aegir, Pontecai, Votan and Bard appear daily.

→ The Gelkmaros agents appear as follows: Mastarius usually appears on Tuesdays and Fridays. Raging Mastarius usually appears on Saturdays.

Inggison

→ Omega usually appears on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Tuesdays.

→ Elder Zanuta, Elder Narikiki, Latzio Stoneheart and Captain Voltayre appear several times a day.

→ Brigade General Spatalos, Telemachus, Jiskur, Michalis and Tirins appear daily.

→ The Inggison agents appear as follows: Veille usually appears on Tuesdays and Fridays. Raging Veille usually appears on Saturdays.

Silentera Canyon

→ Strike Troop Commander Marakan, Protectorate Commander Trech and Mage Cohort Leader Rahodun appear several times a day.

→ Frenzied Debilkarim the Maker and Awakened Adjutant Anuhart usually appear on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Tuesdays.

Lakrum

→ Scout Leader Kabar, Scout Leader Paltan, Inspector Keprata, Major Hatsnich and Raging Rahulant appear several times a day.

→ Crazed Anomos usually appears on Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays and Tuesdays.

Dumaha

→ Captain Barikuda, Rudeboy Oderkwan, Sensitive Chuskin, Captain Fabelsag, High Priest Dunu and Zefirun appear several times on Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.

→ Pupuru, Yanohas, Rachmaga and Kadabra appear on Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.

Aphsaranta

→ The agents in Aphsaranta appear once all garrisons of one faction have been captured. They only appear every 12 hours.

→ The appearance of the world boss Adad depends on the timer that is displayed next to the minimap.

Tempus Fugit and Tempus Celat

→ The Elementalists in Tempus Fugit appear once enough monsters have been defeated in their area.

→ Proud Darock appears in Tempus Celat as soon as enough leaders have been killed.

Notes on the Hero Trials