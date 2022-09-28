Early access update - Bugfix and QoL upgrades

v0.6.4 - 28/09/2022
# Changelog:
## Features:
- We added the card back and avatar for those playing the boardgame version of Mage Noir.
- Ingame card selection interfaces have been optimised : a Cancel button has been added, we now prompt you when no further choice can be made and we display primarily the cards you can select on your deck or discard pile.
## Bug Fixes:
- “Breath of Flames” : The "Howler’s Robe" now properly affects the damages of this spell
- “Air blade” can no longer target Breath cards in preparation
- “Crimson ring” : There is now a timer for you to choose to activate this equipment when you take damage.
- “Fission” / “Fire ball” : You can no longer play this card for free if you choose to discard to avoid paying the component price.
- “Fission” / “Fire ball” : We corrected a bug preventing from playing this card when the discard selection was cancelled.
- “Seed in the Wind” : The mana cost can no longer be lowered multiple times by playing multiple Breaths
- “Ephemeral Brambles” : You can now select the discard option even when your hand is empty
- “Emptiness Ritual” : Damages are now displayed card per card to include damage reduction effects (such as “Kerloc'h’s Robe” for example)
- Numerous cards had issues displaying boosted damages. It is now working properly
- The hand size of “Emptiness Ritual” no longer displays a modification by the “Howler’s Robe”
## Known bugs:
- Visual bug: “Unleashed Ocean” displays a full mana release, however the mana sent back to the manapools reflect the correct number of waves used.
- “Wave echo” applies twice an effect of a targeted wave doubled due to Prodigious Source instead of once.
- Some interfaces specific to some cards (ie “Breath”) are unfinished and can be confusing (but are still working)
- “Emptiness Ritual” : Damages are displayed card per card but only trigger the protector effect of the opponent once
