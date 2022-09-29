PhysX crash problem fixed!

Dear friends!

As many of you know, our game, despite constant updates and improvements, still has a number of technical problems. One of them is a crash as a result of the physics scene update. Recognizing this error is quite easy: the game closes and the crash reporter opens, which contains approximately the following text:

_Unhandled Exception: EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION 0x0000000000000000

Usually, this error is not directly tied to any specific actions or time of the game. It can occur both at the very beginning of the game, and after some time. At the same time, some players note that more often this problem appears under specific conditions, for example, by splitting a zombie in half with a claymore 🤺 . Anyway, regardless of the time and frequency of its appearance this problem occurs by all players, and has already got on the player's and developers' nerves and ruined the mood of the both parties.

So, after numerous appeals, we finally managed to fix it! Now the game should work stable without annoying physics crashes. Hope you enjoy it and have a nice play! ⚔