- Wildcard Tokens now allow you to trade unwanted tokens for other ones
- Daily Delivery Offers
- Polish: Performance improved. We keep working on improving your experience!
Crafting Idle Clicker update for 17 October 2022
Upate 6.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
