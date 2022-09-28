[Complete] September 28, 2022 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,
We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.
[Server Refresh]
Zeus | Hestia
GoonZu Weekend Event
For more details, you can visit the event post below:
Link: https://bit.ly/3LwSiJZ
[Hestia Town Opening] #6
We would like to announce the 4th town to be opened for Server Hestia.
- Talatat
- The stocks of Kucha Town will be offered for public.
Date: September 30 PST/PDT
NEW COSTUME SET
For more details, you can visit the event post below:
Link: https://bit.ly/3SCAIGX
[Hourly Giveaway]
Jelly Beans~
Don't miss this out!
We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!
Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team
