[Complete] September 28, 2022 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

GoonZu Weekend Event



For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://bit.ly/3LwSiJZ



[Hestia Town Opening] #6

We would like to announce the 4th town to be opened for Server Hestia.

Talatat

The stocks of Kucha Town will be offered for public.

Date: September 30 PST/PDT





NEW COSTUME SET

For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://bit.ly/3SCAIGX

[Hourly Giveaway]

Jelly Beans~

Don't miss this out!

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,

Luminary Global Team