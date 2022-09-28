 Skip to content

Luminary update for 28 September 2022

[Complete] September 28, 2022 Server Maintenance

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

GoonZu Weekend Event


For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://bit.ly/3LwSiJZ


[Hestia Town Opening] #6

We would like to announce the 4th town to be opened for Server Hestia.

  • Talatat
  1. The stocks of Kucha Town will be offered for public.
    Date: September 30 PST/PDT


NEW COSTUME SET

For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://bit.ly/3SCAIGX

[Hourly Giveaway]

Jelly Beans~

Don't miss this out!

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team

