 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shatterline update for 28 September 2022

Servers maintenance to start at 11:30 CEST / 5:30 am EDT / 18:30 JST

Share · View all patches · Build 9607515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are preparing a patch with crash fixes and the slide anti-spam reversal. The maintenance will start at 11:30 CEST / 5:30 am EDT / 18:30 JST and will take several hours.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2087031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link