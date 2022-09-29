Lightfist Update is live!

The wait is over and the Lightfist Update is finally live!

Evolve your bioshell

In place of the previous Variants, you will now obtain mutations unique to each Specimen as you unlock nodes on the DNA table. Choose a new mutation at 4, 10 and 20 traits, stacking up to three mutations to drastically affect the way your bioshell performs.

Gunslinger & Spark reimagined

Gunslinger’s back with a more streamlined ammo system that will keep your primary attack coming. Your energy gauge now refers to Gunslinger’s deflective Shotgun charges rather than the main weapon. Aggressive gameplay will reward you with faster reload times, so keep those guns blazing!

Meanwhile Spark returns with revamped attacks. Extend and accelerate the orbs orbiting you to damage enemies. Launch the orbs through enemies and projectiles both to deflect and destroy. Accumulate enough charge through deflecting and become a literal spark of lightning to chase down and damage your enemies.

Lightfist joins the Experiment

Lightfist herself is finally here and she comes packing a punch! A brand new Specimen joins the experiment. With abilities based around her massive fists, punch enemies, punch away projectiles, dodging and weaving and charging up your fist to make your deflection even more powerful.

Go to The Source (and punch it in the eye)

Beat any three different Apex Viruses and face off against the final threat. The Source is a challenging boss that fills the screen with projectiles both between and during its damage phases. You’ll need to think on your feet and bring all that you’ve learned to this fight!

The full list of changes can be found below:

What’s new

Variants removed, replaced with evolution system

Unique mutations added for each specimen (5 per specimen)

New specimen added: Lightfist

Changes to specimens:

Slasher

Active ability damage increased, consecutive hits against the same enemy deal decreased damage;

Active ability always prioritizes a different enemy per hit whenever possible;

Gunslinger

Energy replaced with charges for the Shotgun;

Deflecting has increased range & damage, but costs a charge. Deflecting without charges reduces deflection range & damage;

Charges regenerate over time (killing enemies speeds up regeneration);

Reduced turret damage;

Reduced turret duration;

Increased base movement speed

Spark

Active ability transforms Spark into a bolt of lightning, becoming invincible and dealing damage;

Holding the main attack button expands your orbit, making your orbs deal damage;

Traits now display their family color on the DNA table

Resized some UI texts for better readability;

Added support for ultra-wide resolutions:

2560x1080

2880x1200

3440x1440

3840x1600

Added new UI sounds for pausing/unpausing and hovering/placing mutations on the DNA table;

DNA table now has a crosshair cursor for better user experience and control;

Final boss visuals & gameplay mechanics reworked;

Balance

Reduced the increment enemy health increases by based on difficulty;

Increased difficulty of survival rooms, but they now appear less frequently;

Reduced the increments enemy waves increase by based on difficulty;

Reduced cost of freeing prisoners;

Reduced spawn rate of Larvae (Hollow Hive);

Reduced base health of Hive (Hollow Hive);

Reduced base health of Fastclaw (Hollow Hive);

Increased cooldown between Fastclaw dashes (Hollow Hive);

Elite Fastclaw variant now shoots less bullets on dash (Hollow Hive);

Bugs

Resolved an issue where some challenges would complete before they were supposed to;

Resolved an issue where sometimes killing an enemy while in the arena would reward 0 DNA;

Resolved an issue where sometimes the enemy Flipbug would not open the shell and remain invulnerable forever;

Resolved an issue where the Bouncing Bullets mutation would not properly mark enemies;

Resolved an issue where enemies that were not killed in survival rooms would count towards kills for challenges;

Resolved an issue where Double Bastion's defeat challenge would pop up after defeating just one of them;

Resolved an issue where collector would not properly display information on unlocked traits;

Resolved an issue where dying in the tutorial would take the player to the main Hub;

Resolved an issue where strand materializer upgrade would not reduce the cost properly;

Enemies spawned by other enemies no longer trigger the Life Drain anomaly;

Resolved an issue where player death SFX sometimes wouldn’t play;

Cursor resolution fixed

Don’t forget to check out our brand new trailer before you jump back into Deflector!