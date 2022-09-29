Steelrising - New Game Plus is now available!



A brand new patch has been deployed on all platforms, and with it comes changes to Steelrising. Not only the introduction of New Game Plus, arguably the star of this patch, but a balance pass that overall should see the difficulty of the game shift upwards, and some store adjustments that should reduce reliance on cheese strats. Without further ado, let’s have a closer look together!

New Game Plus

This patch adds New Game Plus to Steelrising! It allows you to play the game again on a higher difficulty level while keeping your character’s progress (level, weapons, upgrades etc.).

There’s also new content to discover in New Game Plus:

Exclusive weapons to use;

A full exclusive outfit to discover;

Exclusive enemy variations (new skins, weapons and movesets) to fight. All you need to do to enjoy the new content is to reach the end of the game. Once you have done so, your save will be automatically able to be converted to a NG+ save (and yes, should you already be at the end of the game, it will do so automatically as well), and a new option in the menu called “New Game Plus” will appear.

Fixes and Improvements

We also took the time to investigate and fix some reported issues, as well as provide improvements to other areas: