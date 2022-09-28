 Skip to content

FreeStyle 2: Street Basketball update for 28 September 2022

Infinite Enhancement Machine

Build 9607384

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing the new event: Infinite Enhancement Machine!

Do you have what it takes to challenge the Infinite Enhancement Machine?

Test your mettle on this event!

Event Period:

09/28/2022 00:00 ~ 10/12 23:59 (PDT)

Event Mechanics:

Enhance any of the available items in order to acquire them! Enhancing at certain
levels will add stats to the items as well as making the item duration permanent.

Enhance Fuel is needed in order to enhance. It can be bought at the Event Page
for 15 GKash each.

Once you have acquired enhancement fuels, you can then proceed with the
enhancement process.

You can check the enhancement details and information here.

~ Freestyle 2 Team

