 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Godot Engine update for 28 September 2022

Maintenance release: Godot 3.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9607312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We released Godot 3.5 in early August, and like any release, there are few rough edges to iron out which warrant making maintenance "patch" releases (3.5.x). Such maintenance releases focus on fixing bugs and not on integrating new features. This helps guarantee that the overall production readiness of the stable branch keeps increasing.

So this 3.5.1 release fixes a number of regressions that users reported after the release, as well as various other fixes to pre-existing bugs and usability improvements.

This is a safe and recommended update for all Godot 3.5.x users. It should have no major incidence on your projects, even complex ones in production, if you're already using 3.5-stable.

As usual though, if you need to go back to the previous 3.5 version (3.5-stable), you can use the stable-3.5 beta branch in the Steam settings for the application.

Read the release blog post for details on the changes.

The illustration picture is from Dome Keeper, an innovative roguelike survival miner with gorgeous artwork, developed by Bippinbits and published by Raw Fury. It was just released on Steam and the first players seem to love it, check it out!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1637320/Dome_Keeper/

Changed files in this update

godot_editor_win32 Depot 404791
  • Loading history…
godot_editor_osx Depot 404792
  • Loading history…
godot_editor_linux64 Depot 404793
  • Loading history…
godot_export_templates Depot 404794
  • Loading history…
godot_editor_linux32 Depot 404796
  • Loading history…
godot_editor_win64 Depot 404797
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link