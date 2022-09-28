Hotfix（alpha version）-v0.85.310.139

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Feature Changes：

Modification effects of marquees and tents are now changed individually.

Aesthetics:

6 new BGMs

Better model for Jewelry Workshop

Better model for nurseries

Better model performance for mills and water mills.

Bugfixes:

Savefile loading failure caused by material revision is now solved.

Searching functions will not be corrected to the difference of capitals and lowercases

Merchant ships now would not bring time-capsule-items from former versions

Techs now will no longer require former version exclusive materials.

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select Properties - BETAS , and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

