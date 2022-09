Share · View all patches · Build 9607169 · Last edited 28 September 2022 – 08:52:09 UTC by Wendy

NEW

Enemies now react to melee hits with physical animations. (This is experimental, if this doesn't cause too many bugs then it will be expanded to arrows and spells.)

Added a notification when a new difficulty is unlocked.

Added a new option in Audio settings to control the volume of ally skills.