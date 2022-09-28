Performance of Naples

Greetings Builders,
The last update introduced a lot of changes to Highrise City. Changes, which required to re-write quite a few systems. Re-writes which also had a negative impact on the overall performance of the game. So while working on additional content for the next bigger patches, we've took some time to work on the performance again. Now the game should run way smoother on your machines.
Another thing we'd like to announce today is the release of Naples as a map. Some of you already found it to be live with the previous patch - and that was a mistake on our side. The map wasn't fully polished just yet. But we kept it in as some of you already started playing. We've fixed some smaller things now and from today on, Naples is offically a part of the game. And yes, your savegames should still work without further tweaking.
Changelog:
-
Added Naples as a playable region
-
Buildings use the street grid more efficiently so that more often bigger buildings will be build
-
Improved landscape textures for close by buildings
-
Added very low vidoe quality option
-
Updating the game on Steam is now faster (Take that, negative review guy!)
-
Removed lane marking on crossroads for now
-
Improved performance when building streets and buildings heavily
-
Lags removed while moving the camera
-
Waterpipes have a new animation
-
Increased performance when displaying zones
-
Increased the performance on GPU and CPU in general
-
Fixed microlags in the menus
-
Adjusted colors from zones slightly
-
Fixed the crashbug which happend while building roads
-
Fixed a crashbug which happened when the mouse cursor was outside the map
-
Added new models for certain buildings
- Building Renovation
- Paper Mill
- Agricultural Machinery Factory
- Printing House
- Tax Office
- Planning Office
- Bakery
- Mill
- Textiles Factory
- Biogas Plant
- Small Glass Melt
- Big Glass Melt
