Performance of Naples

Greetings Builders,

The last update introduced a lot of changes to Highrise City. Changes, which required to re-write quite a few systems. Re-writes which also had a negative impact on the overall performance of the game. So while working on additional content for the next bigger patches, we've took some time to work on the performance again. Now the game should run way smoother on your machines.

Another thing we'd like to announce today is the release of Naples as a map. Some of you already found it to be live with the previous patch - and that was a mistake on our side. The map wasn't fully polished just yet. But we kept it in as some of you already started playing. We've fixed some smaller things now and from today on, Naples is offically a part of the game. And yes, your savegames should still work without further tweaking.

Changelog: