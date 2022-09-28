 Skip to content

One More Dungeon 2 update for 28 September 2022

Update 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9607029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

We have just released update 1.0.4.
This is a small update aimed at fixing bugs and improving balance.
In addition, brightness adjustment has been added to the options menu.

