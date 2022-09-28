Hi!
We have just released update 1.0.4.
This is a small update aimed at fixing bugs and improving balance.
In addition, brightness adjustment has been added to the options menu.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi!
We have just released update 1.0.4.
This is a small update aimed at fixing bugs and improving balance.
In addition, brightness adjustment has been added to the options menu.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update