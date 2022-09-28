2022.09.28 Update v1.1

The abandoned urban process is shortened and the jumping scene on the roof is eliminated. The number of monsters to be used in transportation highway strongholds is reduced from 40 to 20. The audit office of the steel plant can be started initially, without going to the control room first and then returning to the front. The waiting time for material train calls is shortened from 120 seconds to 90 seconds. Add the portal that can return to the refuge before most Bosses. (Keep all the current profits) Add Treasure Box Monster. Repeatedly enter the level that has been cleared. There is a probability that Treasure Box Monster will appear. Defeat it and a large number of DTs will be produced.

Please note that:

Be sure to back up your archive before downloading the updated version again.

Game archive location: "Your Steam installation location"\steamapps\common\边缘世界 Edge Worlds The "SaveData" file in this folder.

Before downloading the new version, if you have an archive of your game, please copy the "SaveData" file to another place. After downloading the new version, copy the "SaveData" file back to this folder.