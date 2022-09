B.Swole's moveset is complete! Heavy duty grappler with attitude!

Control Scheme has gotten a small QoL makeover. You now have to hold forward or backward to do forward or backward variations of moves. Holding either direction will allow you to dash whenever it is available.

Some QoL added to the secret codes menu. It wasn't framerate independent before so it would eat inputs at higher frames. Inputting secret codes in the headcase should be more consistent now.