Added a feature that shows the name(s) of the ability(s) you are about to use as well as the ability(s) you used last turn on the left-hand side of the court.

Also - I had some public domain art lying around that I have added to abilities. So if you like art with your abilities turn it on in options (off by default).

https://tinyurl.com/yacu8m2e

https://tinyurl.com/33jsx7be

https://tinyurl.com/3kt76uc3