The official version of "Strategy" is released丨 Come and experience the exciting unlimited streaming card game！

What kind of new experience does "Strategy" bring to players?

The background story of Strategy is an infinite streaming game background that other domestic card games have never tried. Committed to bringing players an immersive and twisted and bizarre story experience, at the beginning of the game, players can freely choose the male/female role they want to play, incarnate an ordinary "worker", and walk through the murderous Devildom , the fantasy soaring Cultivation Land, the neon Cyber ​​Metaverse, have experienced a series of extraordinary great adventures. It may be ordinary, but it will also create greatness. Looking back on the journey through the level, I believe you will have a feeling of growing and becoming stronger with the protagonist!

After Strategy launched the Early Access version, in order to allow players all over the world to experience our game, we have added an English version, and this official release has launched a French version. I hope it can be friendly and convenient to players who are accustomed to using French. The Strategy development team will continue to update for you, and I believe that Strategy will continue to optimize and improve as the game content increases.

In our pursuit to make the game more beautiful, we have introduced three new protagonists who lead the protagonist's adventure, and optimized their skills and special effects. In addition, two new scenes have been added to the game: the thrilling Purgatory Coaster, and the bizarre Cyber ​​Metaverse. New map, come and discover it!



In addition to this, we have fixed the following issues in the official release:

Fix the bug that some event options do not match the actual

Fixed the bug that the stealing money skill does not return gold coins when a monster is killed

Reduced the blood volume of some monsters in the long level of Cyber Night City

Optimized the rules of escape skills



The Strategy development team will always accompany you to bring you a more interesting and fun card game experience!