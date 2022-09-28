 Skip to content

西部幻想 West Fantasy Playtest update for 28 September 2022

2022 /09/28 update log

This is the last update of the beta version. The game will be released at 3:00 p.m. on September 30, and the beta version will go offline at 10:00 p.m. on September 29. Thanks for your participation!

