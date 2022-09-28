 Skip to content

Rising Star 2 update for 28 September 2022

v2.96.302 - September 28, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9606678

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed bug that allowed CD's to get sold at gigs even when flagged to NOT sell.
• Fixed bug that placed the keyboard in the wrong location in the practice room if the keyboardist was also set to sing.
• Adjusted amount of inspiration needed to get song ideas, to create less ideas due to feedback that it's too easy to write songs now.

Changed files in this update

