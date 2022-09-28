 Skip to content

S.M.A.C.K. Playtest update for 28 September 2022

Conveyor Belt Patch 9/28

Share · View all patches · Build 9606632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New spawn sound
  • Fixed spawn sound in menu
  • Added beach ball
  • Added conveyor belts to sandbox
  • Added ability to drop prop in front of you (H key)
  • Added oxygen tank
  • Weapon now drops on pick up
  • Updated some UI elements

-KK

