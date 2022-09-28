It’s fixed! №64

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game. You can find information about all updates that have been released in War Thunder on the website special section.

Container auto-drop

Any suspended container reduces flight characteristics - this applies to a container full of unguided rockets, it also applies to an empty one as they all affect the resistance of oncoming airflow! Previously we introduced the ability to get rid of some empty suspended containers. Now we are making that mechanic automatic!

Depending on the type, containers can be dropped separately or after one type of ordnance is completely used up.

For your convenience we have left the setting to enable or disable this feature: “Automatic dropping of empty weapon containers”.

~~Stationary ~~Moving target

UAVs are great for everything - they are great scouts, they help your whole team and your squad mates and they give you a nice opportunity to annoy the enemy by buzzing in their ear. But the trouble is that once you have launched your scouting UAV - your vehicle has been left motionless waiting for a lucky hunter.

That was the way it used to be. Now you can control the UAV from a moving vehicle if you set the direction of movement and turn on cruise control before launching the UAV. Don’t be like a rock. Keep moving!

Saving your rear!

We have fixed a bug with the incorrect display of the chaffs counter when firing them separately. Also, one flare and one chaff will be dropped in one shot. Good luck dodging that missile.

More improvements

For this digest we have prepared a large set of useful fixes and game improvements. Be sure to read the full list below - there are many interesting things.

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Aircraft

Mixed countermeasures loadout release has been fixed.

One flare and one pack of chaff are now released each time a player presses the button.

Empty weapon container automatic jettison has been added. For some types of weapon, separate weapon containers are dropped right after the last round has been fired from them, for some types of weapon containers are dropped only after all ammo of selected type are fired from all of them.

Automatic jettison can be disabled with the game option “Empty weapon containers automatic jettison”. The option is enabled by default.

The IR AAM seeker reticle will no longer disappear from the HUD near the lock on range limit.

R-530F seeker will no longer constantly lose its target.

Ground Vehicles

AMX-13 (HOT) — a missing delay between grenade launcher shots has been restored.

— a missing delay between grenade launcher shots has been restored. AMX-30 DCA, Falcon — missed localization for the 30mm APHE round has been fixed.

— missed localization for the 30mm APHE round has been fixed. A bug has been fixed that prevented description of the AA machine gun belt in the modifications menu.

When the cruise control is enabled, a vehicle now continues to drive while switching to the UAV.

Naval

Z20 Karl Galster, T31 — universal and main calibre guns now able to group for simultaneous bursts.

— universal and main calibre guns now able to group for simultaneous bursts. SMS Helgoland — armoring of the conning bridges, bow and stern armour belts have been corrected. The deck armour over the universal guns has been reduced from 45 to 25 mm.

Interface

A bug has been fixed where squad icons were not displayed in the statistics in replays.

A bug has been fixed where squad icons in the statistics menu might be displayed incorrectly out of vertical line.

A bug has been fixed that prevented a selected squadron vehicle from displaying in the squadron points window.

Now, in the squadron point window, a new selected vehicle is highlighted.

Incorrect position of the death counter in the statistics window has been fixed.

Locations

38th Parallel, Frozen Pass, Karelia - a bug has been fixed where trees and terrain elements might disappear in the scope view in some areas of locations.

A bug has been fixed where bushes remained still in other players' views after a player’s vehicle went through them.

Other changes

New collection trophies appear in the ingame store for players without access to the Market.

A bug has been fixed where a latency flash indicator was disabled in the graphics settings on the PC version.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.