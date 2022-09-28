U.I. Improvements, Bug Fixes & Additional Language Support

UI, Bug Fixes & Misc.
- Fixed a bug where numbers above 3 digits would sometimes not be formatted correctly on the following screens: Pause Menu, Trials screen, LCD, Results Screen
- Wacky West - Fixed a bug related to one of the bumper missions.
- Practice Playground - Fixed a bug where the hole would sometimes display the wrong prompt text on the LCD
- Missile Blocker - Fixed a menu bug.
- Cleaned up text on the following stages: Blissful Builder, Cowboy County, Graceful Games, Hectic Highway, Practice Playground, Radical Railway, Wacky West
- Cleaned up buttons on the results screen/start screen.
- Fixed a bug where one of the race pipes would not register on Great Gamble.
Language Support
- Polish language has been added. This language is supported through the majority of the game.
- Additional Spanish support, this is still a work in progress.
- No progress on French, unfortunately the translator may no longer be working on the project. News to follow.
- Currently I am only working on German, Spanish, Polish & (possibly) French.
- I will not advertise the game as officially supporting a language unless the game supports it 100%
- If you would like to contribute or know someone who would be wanting to do so, feel free to reach out to me.
Survey
Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link
