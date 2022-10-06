PC Patch 3.0.3 (06.10.2022)

The international #spellchekker team saves the day once again by fixing a bunch of nefarious and honestly, quite unpleasant typos and grammar mistakes in international versions of the game.

The Thaumaturgy Bench UI was cut in some localizations, which is now fixed.

The Claim All Rewards button now works with one single press instead of twice.

Addressed an issue where the unspent points pip would show up after dying.