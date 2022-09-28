 Skip to content

Outcore update for 28 September 2022

Sep 28 update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 9606313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Nerfed Booty's last phase to make it less likely players will commit arson after playing it.
  • Fixed Idle Game store buttons being clickable after already having purchased them.
  • Fixed one of the gnome villagers using whatever portrait the last character had

Changed files in this update

