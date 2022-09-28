Sep 28 update #1

- Nerfed Booty's last phase to make it less likely players will commit arson after playing it.
- Fixed Idle Game store buttons being clickable after already having purchased them.
- Fixed one of the gnome villagers using whatever portrait the last character had
