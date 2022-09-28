0.14.1.12 Changelog
- Add a lifecycle progress bar to Creature Details – Overview page.
- Fix clade diagram problem that was causing long-term saves to become corrupt and fail to load. Clade diagram will reset on load when this happens.
- Keybindings disabled when typing into the Save/Export Creature filename
- Holding keys down (eg. backspace) will work correctly when typing into the Save/Export Creature filename
- Substantial refactoring behind the scenes to make memory-pooled objects (creatures, corpses, eggs & trees) easier and simpler to work with. Hopefully, this won’t cause any noticeable changes.
Changed files in this update