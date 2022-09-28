T6 Update 1.0

1.Novice guidance

2.Alysa Story mode is open

3.Brenna Story mode is open

4.Bambi Story mode is open

5.Leech Story Mode is open

6.Yvette Story mode is open

7.New scene: The Divine Realm

8.New enemy: Apostles

9.World tree can save previous Settings, no need to reset every battle (Invalid after restarting the game)

10.Runestones with additional special effects are more conspicuous

11.Bambi's Pumping Blood increased crit rate from 15% to 24%

12.Alysa gets a chance to reboot Fortitude every time she revives

13.Added World Tree item: Rune relics: Rune remains have been found in the rainforest.All rune stone will be concentrated in stage 2-1.

14.Added World Tree item: Unstable factors: Weapon enchant with a 38% chance of failure.

15.Added World Tree item: Shadow demon invasion: The world goes dark from time to time, and each level has an 18% chance of being blinded (for 10 seconds).

16.Base stats for all characters have been adjusted

The main story is currently open, but the Hard mode will not be implemented until A1.0.ver