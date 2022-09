Fixed a bug where you could find a few car fuels even if you set the car fuel to 0% in the sandbox options.

Sandbox options now affect items NPCs and in Fortified Houses have.

Reduced the weight of the makeshift knife from 0.9 to 0.4.

If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

Best,

In-geon