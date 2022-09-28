Hero Updates and Reworks

Share · View all patches · Build 9605934 · Last edited 28 September 2022 – 05:19:07 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, members of the Collective!

We will be releasing an update with the hero reworks for Dhat and the Bird Doctors, as well as some balance updates to Heldim and Pearlmaw. Here are the changes:

Reworks

Dhat

Passive - Changed to "Once per turn, when you play a unit with more HP than your highest HP unit, gain +2 EXP."

Level 2 - Bip and Bop: Effect changed to "When an allied unit with 4 or more HP enters play, give the lowest HP unit in your hand +1/+1."

Level 3 - Sezark: Effect changed to "When this deals damage, give a unit in your hand +2/+2."

Level 4 - Great Landwyrm: Effect changed to "Allied units have Overrun and +4 ATK. Allied units also get +4 more ATK for each level you've gained past 4."

Bird Doctors

Their Passive has been changed to "Once per turn, when you play a unit of your main tribe while you control another unit of that tribe, gain +2 EXP."

Their Level 4 - Genesis Strain is now a 5/5 unit with Immortal, Vigilant and Active: "Choose a main tribe unit in your deck. Play it and Ready it. Choose to Play and Ready another for each level you've gained past 4.

Baldwin

Level 2 is unchanged from current live version

Level 3 - Splice: Changed to "Pay 1 mana to destroy an allied unit. Move a random unit of your main tribe that costs 1 more from your deck into play."

Hawkins

Level 2 - Primordial Sequence: Effect changed to "Entomb: Mill the top 3 units of your deck."

Level 3 - Exhume: Effect changed to "Pay 1 mana to revive the bottom unit of your main tribe in your graveyard. Banish it when it leaves play."

Lazaro

Level 2 and Level 3 are unchanged from current live versions.

Heldim

Level 3 - Protector's Zeal: The hero active now costs 1 mana (down from 2) and Cassiel now enters play Ready.

Pearlmaw

Level 2 - Spectral Dragonfire: Now costs 1 mana (down from 2) and returns to your hand after you've created 2 doubloons (down from 3).

Level 3 - Geistwing Raiders: Now returns to your hand after you've created 2 doubloons (down from 3)

Scout and Vigilant are now bolded and have reminder text in game. The implementation of Vigilant as an official keyword in the card creator will come at a later date.