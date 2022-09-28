- Added enemy sounds for when they receive damage
- Adjusted main menu song to change with respect to master or music volume sliders
- Fixed a bug for displaying stat points upon leveling up to level 2
Cryptr update for 28 September 2022
Sept 27 patch
