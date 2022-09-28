 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cryptr update for 28 September 2022

Sept 27 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9605926 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added enemy sounds for when they receive damage
  • Adjusted main menu song to change with respect to master or music volume sliders
  • Fixed a bug for displaying stat points upon leveling up to level 2

Changed files in this update

Depot 1972361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link