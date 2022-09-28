News: Update 1.0.2 is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 9605888 · Last edited 28 September 2022 – 05:09:10 UTC by Wendy

We added more visual feedback to make the learning curve smoother.

We removed linearity from the game so you can skip a level if you get stuck.

We also added more optional intermediate levels so you can better learn the mechanics.

We also have more advanced levels

We added a new playable character.

Visual improvements to enemies and Levels.

