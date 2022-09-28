News: Update 1.0.2 is here!
-
We added more visual feedback to make the learning curve smoother.
-
We removed linearity from the game so you can skip a level if you get stuck.
-
We also added more optional intermediate levels so you can better learn the mechanics.
-
We also have more advanced levels
-
We added a new playable character.
-
Visual improvements to enemies and Levels.
Our Social Media
Do you want to chat with us? Reach out to us on any of the social channels below where you'll see regular clips of our game and get support should you need it!
We are very happy that you arrived here,
with love, Dragon Lord Team.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1297270/Programmer_Dungeon_Knightress/
Changed files in this update