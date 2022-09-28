 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Programmer Dungeon update for 28 September 2022

News: Update 1.0.2 is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 9605888 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

News: Update 1.0.2 is here!

  • We added more visual feedback to make the learning curve smoother.

  • We removed linearity from the game so you can skip a level if you get stuck.

  • We also added more optional intermediate levels so you can better learn the mechanics.

  • We also have more advanced levels

  • We added a new playable character.

  • Visual improvements to enemies and Levels.

Join us on Discord:

Our Social Media

Do you want to chat with us? Reach out to us on any of the social channels below where you'll see regular clips of our game and get support should you need it!

We are very happy that you arrived here,
with love, Dragon Lord Team.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1297270/Programmer_Dungeon_Knightress/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1297271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link