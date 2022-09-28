Twelve Drummers Drumming Update!

OKAY, last Maze Alternate Dimension Monster is a GOOOOO!ːsteamhappyː

For starters, we finally have our last boss monster for the Alternate Dimension up and ready, and get your feathers and sparkly outfits ready, because this monster is ready to PAR-TAAYYYY! We have...um...the fourth monster, who is a Mardi Gras Inspired, Armoured Phoenix Knight Valkerie Thing! Why did we jumble all those attributes together? I don't know! But what I DO know is that she looks fabulous and probably one of the best designs so far! So time to get down and party while trying not to singe your eyebrows off!ːsteamsunnyː

Second thing of note is that the game's total file size is significantly smaller than before. That's because, in preparation for the sequel, I moved a whole bunch of maps and images over from the main game, over to sequel land. So, for the first time, I no longer have secret areas designated for my hackers to explore. (So sad. ːsteamsadː)

Third, um, been talking with my programmer guy, and one plugin that my previous programmer guy said was 100% necessary, ended up not being necessary. It was a plugin to help reduce framerate and lag, and my current programmer guy said that the plugin made no substantial difference when he ran the game. So, I got rid of it. THAT BEING SAID, if any of you experience significant lag, PLEASE TELL ME and I'll plop it back in.

Fourth, you can now click on the mushrooms in the Monster Infested Woods! Yaaayyy! Everybody's favourite feature has returned now! :D

Fifth, I tweaked a couple of the maps a bit. So sue me.

Lastly, um...that sequel...uhhh...

Well, to be honest, I was kind of ready to release it before, but now I'm not so sure, so I'm tinkering away at it until I feel comfortable with releasing it.

It's also worth noting that, since this is the last of the Maze Boss Monsters, and the last of the game's monsters that needed to be replaced, this means that, going forward, there are going to be far fewer updates to the game, in general. So this may be the last time you'll hear from me in a while. :P

...That is all for now. Toodles~ːsteamdanceː

