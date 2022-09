Hi folks,

We want to know how you feel about the state of DemonCrawl Mastery balance - what changes should we prioritize? Which Masteries should be left as they are? Let us know!

Survey here: https://forms.gle/Vrc3Cgjjrup4ryQB9

Feel free to skip any Masteries you do not have experience with.

We will publish the results of the survey in 2-3 weeks.

Thank you for helping us make DemonCrawl a better game!