Infinimine Ver.8

-Fixed New Inventory items not being marked as changed by default thus preventing them from saving, moving an item would mark it as changed.

-Fixed Chat not being resizable

-Added Right-Click to use to recipe's in inventory

-Fixed recipes that could become invisible due to hiding recipes that were off the UI, some could fail to become visible

-Possibly Fixed Animator causing a disconnect bug

-Added Debug output for Guild Quest reset

-Improved the pick recipe sync to split the data up(in case it was causing a DC)

-Due to Inventory Bug on login you will be compensated with a random set of gear.