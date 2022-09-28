 Skip to content

Infinimine update for 28 September 2022

Infinimine Ver.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9605635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed New Inventory items not being marked as changed by default thus preventing them from saving, moving an item would mark it as changed.
-Fixed Chat not being resizable
-Added Right-Click to use to recipe's in inventory
-Fixed recipes that could become invisible due to hiding recipes that were off the UI, some could fail to become visible
-Possibly Fixed Animator causing a disconnect bug
-Added Debug output for Guild Quest reset
-Improved the pick recipe sync to split the data up(in case it was causing a DC)
-Due to Inventory Bug on login you will be compensated with a random set of gear.

