The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation | v 1.6.0

Hello players, we appreciate all your love and support for The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation! Our dev team will keep polishing the project toward a better place. Also, we would like to share some recent optimization and adjustment to the project, hoping these patches will boost your gaming experience at the Kimodameshi Camp.

-Optimized the localization system for Demo Version.

-Resolved the control problem for the Option and Staff page in Demo Version.

-Adjusted the language switching function for Demo Version.

-Resolved the control problem for the Staff page.

-Optimized the performance for the environments and scene props.

-Fixed the overflow texts and misspellings for multiple languages.

-Fixed the remaining known issues.

If you have any questions or suggestions during gameplay, please feel free to share the problem at any time. We wish you a happy time in our game.