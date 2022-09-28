Chicken Fall September 28th Update Log

Boss! Hello! The following fixes were made at noon today.

Fixed the bug where you could fire even during a bullet change

Made ninja cats stay running when entering escape and burn

Airdrop pods will force ejecting characters when dropped off-map

Fixed the bug that the alarm will still trigger even if the power is lost

We welcome you to give us active feedback on bugs!

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.