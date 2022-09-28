 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chicken Fall update for 28 September 2022

Chicken Fall September 28th Update Log

Share · View all patches · Build 9605576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Boss! Hello! The following fixes were made at noon today.

  • Fixed the bug where you could fire even during a bullet change
  • Made ninja cats stay running when entering escape and burn
  • Airdrop pods will force ejecting characters when dropped off-map
  • Fixed the bug that the alarm will still trigger even if the power is lost

We welcome you to give us active feedback on bugs!
Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1707221
  • Loading history…
Depot 1707222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link