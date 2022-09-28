 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 28 September 2022

v0.70 Patch Notes

New:

  • Added Vampire

Bugs:

  • Fixed a typo in plague essence
  • 10 of Clubs will now give an extra stun stack if you only have one 10 of clubs
  • Fixed a variable out of range crash
  • Fixed a variable not set before reading crash
  • fixed a crash caused by golils or golems using reassemble
  • Tier 4 dungeons will now drop two milestones the first time you beat them
  • Fixed position of Hairstyle 2 movement sprite
  • Certain attacks that were duplicating enemy sprites have been fixed.

Balance:

  • Lovebug has been changed to: Inflict Charm on the attacker when the holder is hit by an attack
  • Beast Claw has been changed to: Inflict Hunted when the holder inflicts Bleed on an enemy.
  • Fluid Drain healing has been slightly reduced at earlier levels
  • Heal gel now heals for more

