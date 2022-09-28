v0.70 Patch Notes

New:
- Added Vampire
Bugs:
- Fixed a typo in plague essence
- 10 of Clubs will now give an extra stun stack if you only have one 10 of clubs
- Fixed a variable out of range crash
- Fixed a variable not set before reading crash
- fixed a crash caused by golils or golems using reassemble
- Tier 4 dungeons will now drop two milestones the first time you beat them
- Fixed position of Hairstyle 2 movement sprite
- Certain attacks that were duplicating enemy sprites have been fixed.
Balance:
- Lovebug has been changed to: Inflict Charm on the attacker when the holder is hit by an attack
- Beast Claw has been changed to: Inflict Hunted when the holder inflicts Bleed on an enemy.
- Fluid Drain healing has been slightly reduced at earlier levels
- Heal gel now heals for more
Changed files in this update