 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 28 September 2022

True Sight Chat Wheels & Cosplay Contest (ClientVersion 5453)

Share · View all patches · Build 9605252 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


We hope you enjoyed the updated True Sight Insights and of course the world premiere of True Sight for The International 10 — taking you inside the player booths for Team Spirit's battle to overcome PSG.LGD and claim the Aegis of Champions. If you missed it live or just want to revisit any of the action, check out the full videos at: https://www.youtube.com/user/dota2/videos.

To celebrate the premiere, today's release includes 12 new chat wheel lines taken from this True Sight for Battle Pass owners to claim and use in your own games.

The International 2022 Cosplay Competition

There are still a few days available to join The International 2022 Cosplay Competition and possibly show off your crafted creations on Dota's biggest stage. Entries will be accepted until October 1st. See https://cosplay.pglesports.com/ for the full rules and entry form.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

English Localization

  • dota_chatwheel_header_international2022_truesight: Battle Pass 2022 - Truesight Chat Wheel
  • dota_chatwheel_header_international2022_truesight_desc: Available exclusively to owners of Battle Pass 2022.

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link