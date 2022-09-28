 Skip to content

Heroine Anthem Zero 2 update for 28 September 2022

Patch Note 1.85

Optimization:

  • Merchant: Merchant menu has been optimized for a better and more intuitive experience.

  • Merchants in Galaxy Mountains, Galaxy Mountainside, Galaxy Mountains Saddle, and Galaxy Mountains Ridge now sell consumables.

  • Optimized the animation scene in the mission Talk for the moment.

  • Optimized the combat animation, HP bar, and sound effects during the combat with Engl in Chapter 4 Hidden Moon Corridor.

  • Players must defeat Engl once to proceed with the story.

Bugs Fixed:
  • Fixed the bug for the status Frozen
  • Fixed the wrong stat display of Goblet of Fatla
  • Fixed the invisible wall problem in The Cemetery of Cilato.
  • Fixed the occasional movement glitching when switching characters.
  • Fixed the map of Puriform Blood River being unlocked prior to the actual arrival.
Stats Adjustment:
  • Increase the HP for the following bosses:
    [table]
    [tr]
    [th]Chapter[/th]
    [th]BOSS[/th]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]CH3[/td]
    [td]Ancient Titan Butterfly Flower[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]CH11[/td]
    [td]Four-Legged Fish[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]CH15[/td]
    [td]Bado[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]CH17[/td]
    [td]Frozen Mountain Furs,Evil Spirits[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]CH18[/td]
    [td]Evil Ghosts,Ichthyopized Welly[/td]
    [/tr]
    [/table]

