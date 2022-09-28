Patch Note 1.85

Optimization:
-
Merchant: Merchant menu has been optimized for a better and more intuitive experience.
-
Merchants in Galaxy Mountains, Galaxy Mountainside, Galaxy Mountains Saddle, and Galaxy Mountains Ridge now sell consumables.
-
Optimized the animation scene in the mission Talk for the moment.
-
Optimized the combat animation, HP bar, and sound effects during the combat with Engl in Chapter 4 Hidden Moon Corridor.
-
Players must defeat Engl once to proceed with the story.
Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed the bug for the status Frozen
- Fixed the wrong stat display of Goblet of Fatla
- Fixed the invisible wall problem in The Cemetery of Cilato.
- Fixed the occasional movement glitching when switching characters.
- Fixed the map of Puriform Blood River being unlocked prior to the actual arrival.
Stats Adjustment:
- Increase the HP for the following bosses:
[table]
[tr]
[th]Chapter[/th]
[th]BOSS[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]CH3[/td]
[td]Ancient Titan Butterfly Flower[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]CH11[/td]
[td]Four-Legged Fish[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]CH15[/td]
[td]Bado[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]CH17[/td]
[td]Frozen Mountain Furs,Evil Spirits[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]CH18[/td]
[td]Evil Ghosts,Ichthyopized Welly[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
