Update 0.1.2

-Fixed a typo in the tutorial

-Gave the option to skip the tutorial in case you already know how RPG's work/replay

-Fixed a softlock with the Rest ability

-Added a funny at the end of World 0 (Temporary, enjoy it while you can)

-Fixed some abilities being in the wrong ability category

Also, I made 4 achievements, but I could not figure out how to work them into RPG Maker MZ. If any of you out there know how I would be able to do that, please help me out, it would be greatly appreciated!