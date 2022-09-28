 Skip to content

Mark of the Void update for 28 September 2022

Update 0.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9604995

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a typo in the tutorial
-Gave the option to skip the tutorial in case you already know how RPG's work/replay
-Fixed a softlock with the Rest ability
-Added a funny at the end of World 0 (Temporary, enjoy it while you can)
-Fixed some abilities being in the wrong ability category

Also, I made 4 achievements, but I could not figure out how to work them into RPG Maker MZ. If any of you out there know how I would be able to do that, please help me out, it would be greatly appreciated!

