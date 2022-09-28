September 28th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

New Karma
Radiant Horn
- Weapon: Lance
- Type: Melee Breaker
Radiant Horn is a Karma that uses Lance. Adept at closing Gaps and quick assaults, Radiant Horn can break the enemy’s armor to deal heavy damage.
Event
Radiant Horn Release Event
Event Period: 09-28-2022 (Wed) After Maintenance – 10-19-2022 (Wed) 05:00 (UTC+0)
Karma Balance (PVP)
Blazing Fist
[Whirlwind]
- Increased movement speed by 50% while casting
- Increased charge distance by 20%
- Increased break damage of grab attack by 35%
- Reduced break damage of grab failure action by 40%
[Reckless Charge]
- Increased break damage of charge by 100%
- Reduced break damage of grab failure action by 40%
Dual Soul
[Wolf Fang]
- Increased break damage by 100%
- Increased damage by 25%
- Reduced time to allow movement after use by 0.1 seconds
- Reduced the push on enemies hit by 54%
- Increased the power to launch enemies in the air by 23%
- Increased the stun time by 0.07 seconds
[Destiny’s Restraints]
- Increased the damage of slash attack by 100%
Aegis Knight
[Shield Throw]
- Increased break damage of 1st attack by 100%
[Battlecry]
- Increased movement speed by 25% while casting
[Defend] (RMB Charging)
- Changed so that players can use Defense Attack by using left click while charging with right click
(Defense Attack deals more damage and break damage depending on the time charged.)
- Changed so that skill can be used while charging (right click)
Lightning Fang
[Flame Strike]
- Increased damage by 10%
[Lightning Storm]
- Reduced damage by 15%
[Lightning Drop]
- Reduced damage by 10%
[Demon Blade Unleashed]
- Reduced duration by 5 seconds
UI Improvements
- Improved UI with an increased number of Karmas
Karma UI will be improved with the increase in the number of Karmas
Karma description and list now categorizes Karmas into Breaker / Slayer / Melee / Ranged categories.
Improved KP Shop Package Preview
If the package has items of same categories, the preview will allow both items to be seen one after the other.
-
Improved KP Shop Character Preview
Improved certain character Hair and Weapon to display full image through preview
-
Added a new function to hide KP Shop Hair
Improved so that tail hair and side hair can be hidden in preview
-
Improved Supply Box Open Window and KP Shop Supply Box Preview Window
Improved Supply Box Open Window and KP Shop Supply Box Preview Window to retain Costume Preview so that players can try out the full set costume.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where items previewed in Synthesis UI can also be seen in Trading Post preview.
- Fixed a bug where using Fallen Light – Ice Trap displayed abnormal images in the bullets
- Fixed a bug where using Tab + Chase on the ground displaced the player abnormally far from the enemy with certain Karma combinations
Changed files in this update