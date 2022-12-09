Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent English Version Out Now!

**Gear up Adventurer!

Your adventure starts here, TODAY!**

English support is finally here! The team at Acquire are happy to share with you the English release of Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent. We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all once again for the ongoing support you have shown for this game as we welcome our English-speaking adventurers!

The Continent of Pedra, home to the four nations, is slowly transforming into a labyrinth dungeon with monsters roaming the lands! Join Alex, Citrin and Lazuli as they fight and wander the entire island in search of the truth. Win? Lose? That all comes down to how YOU lead the charge! Summon and pick up your students and claim victory with your own hands!

Before you begin your journey why not try out our English Demo, also available now! We wish you well on your travels across the Continent of Pedra and we hope you enjoy Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent!