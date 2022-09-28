Version 1.5 Hotfix #1

Hi everyone,

With the release of 1.5 yesterday, some players were unable to boot the game properly (really sorry about that!). We've just put a small hotfix live to fix this issue, so you should be able to load in as expected now.

Release Notes

Fixed an issue where some players could not load the game.

Please note - any players who experienced this issue will need to reset their keybindings when they boot the game (this does not apply to players who did not experience the problem). Apologies for the inconvenience here, we understand it's frustrating when you've got custom key binds.

Once again, apologies to those of you who experienced the issue. If anyone comes across any other bugs, please be sure to let us know in the Bugs section of the forum.