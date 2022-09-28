 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Two Point Campus update for 28 September 2022

Version 1.5 Hotfix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 9604832 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

With the release of 1.5 yesterday, some players were unable to boot the game properly (really sorry about that!). We've just put a small hotfix live to fix this issue, so you should be able to load in as expected now.

Release Notes

  • Fixed an issue where some players could not load the game.

Please note - any players who experienced this issue will need to reset their keybindings when they boot the game (this does not apply to players who did not experience the problem). Apologies for the inconvenience here, we understand it's frustrating when you've got custom key binds.

Once again, apologies to those of you who experienced the issue. If anyone comes across any other bugs, please be sure to let us know in the Bugs section of the forum.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1649081
  • Loading history…
Depot 1649082
  • Loading history…
Depot 1649083
  • Loading history…
Depot 1884561
  • Loading history…
Depot 1884562
  • Loading history…
Depot 1884563
  • Loading history…
Depot 2088831
  • Loading history…
Depot 2088833
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link