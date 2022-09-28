Patch Notes 139.93

This update is focused on the video adapter issues and some other UI annoyances that people have reported. For new players, the launch and game experience should be smoother. For existing players, your current UI resolution will be used as the basis for in-game location changes described below.
Enhancements
- Windowed mode is resizable by grabbing the edges of the window frame or right click titlebar
- The minimum window size (windowed mode) is 1024x768 + window frame
- Default new character UI revamped for 1024x768 courtesy of Era (Big Thanks!)
- Fullscreen windowless mode is supported (alt-enter + video settings)
- Fullscreen exclusive mode is supported (video settings)
- Game windows remember their state for 3 modes (windowed, FS windowless, FS exclusive)
- GlobalSettings.ini and UIConfig.ini are versioned (old/stale settings removed)
Bug Fixes
- Hotbar hotslot items are grey when they shouldn't be
- Title screen images are warped or clipped for some screen sizes
- PlayArea resets (/pa reset) its size when moving it
- PlayArea no longer squishes when grabbing the titlebar and bumping an edge/dragging
- Game freezes on launch for some video adapters
- Skills window doesn't remember its width
- Game freezes when resuming from the screensaver
- Video settings update their state when you change them in the menu
Thanks for your patience as we worked through these defects. Special thanks to all the help from testers who helped track down these pesky problems that weren't always easily repeatable.
Changed files in this update