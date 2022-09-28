- Fixed collision with certain objects
- Reduced overall mouse sensibility
- Added a Hatch system to hide from monster
- Fixed camera clipping through walls
- Up to 20% FPS improvement
There Won't be Light update for 28 September 2022
There Won't be Light v0.1.3 - 20% more FPS
Patchnotes via Steam Community
