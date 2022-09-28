Convenient Inventory Update

This is the first content update since Convenient's release that not only fixes many bugs but adds quality of life features like an inventory system.

How Inventory Works

When you pick up an item it goes into your inventory, which you will see at the bottom of your screen. Press the TAB key to switch items.

Full Patch Notes

Added Inventory System

Cashier now runs and walks faster

fixed bug where multiple items are held in hand at once

when interacting with items many other minor bug fixes

I would also like to thank everyone for supporting the game so far. The support has been unexpectedly massive and I'm glad so many people are enjoying it and providing feedback. If you have more features you want added or bugs fixed, reach out and let me know. Thank you!