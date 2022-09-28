The Update You've Been Waiting For!

Finally, the save game update is here!

This was a very time-consuming feature to add since it involved modifying all of the puzzles, inventory items, monster spawns, levels, menus etc. and then testing each and every one of them for multiple different scenarios, so I would like to thank all of you for your patience during this process.

Now with the save game feature added, after completing puzzles or picking up important items or reaching certain milestones in each level, the game will automatically save so that you don’t have to muscle through the entire level or have to restart from the start of the level if you die.

A brand-new introductory level has been added as a tutorial. I do encourage everyone to play this level, even players who are already familiar with the game (the tutorial takes place at a very cool, haunted mansion and you will be glad you visited it).

Here are some notes related to the update:

• Chapter selection has been added to the main menu. When you choose new game, it will take you to the controller selection screen, and once you select your controller you will be taken to the chapter select screen.

• Your watch will start beeping and will read “Saved” to let you know that your progress has been saved.

• The number of monsters the player encounters throughout the game have roughly doubled. In short, you will have to kill way more monsters to survive.

• For those who prefer smooth turn instead of snap turn, now you can adjust the speed of your smooth turn.

• The Dark Method has officially been tested with Index Controllers. The game is playable with Index Controllers.

• Hand and weapon alignments are updated for index controllers. The correct alignment will take affect once the controller type is selected in the main menu and the game loads.

• The Dark Method has officially been tested with Quest 2 Air Link. Please keep in mind that since the Bonebreaker weapon requires more accurate timing than a conventional weapon (for example like a revolver or a shotgun) it will be more difficult to get used to due to the inherent Quest controller lag (Does not affect Vive Wand, Valve Index, or Oculus Rift Touch controllers).

• The game has been tested to make sure that it is compatible with the original save game file for those that have already made progress in the game, but in the rare event that something goes wrong, you can always continue from the original checkpoint that you left off by using the chapter select from the main menu.

• There is a crash report that will show up after the player exits the game. This does NOT affect the player experience in any way.

• Minor visual updates for the Bell Tower level.

• Hospital spirit board puzzle has been updated to have a better player interaction.

• Bell Tower jigsaw puzzle has been updated so that the parts stick more accurately.

• Hand mesh has been added to weapons.

• The revolver and shotgun now have recoil.

• Other miscellaneous bug fixes, minor visual and performance improvements have been made throughout.

New mod for “The Dark Files” randomly generated mansion will be included in the next coming update, along with other improvements.

More surprises are on the way so stay tuned!







